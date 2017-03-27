Miss Rods and Rockabilly pageant: A vintage transformation

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Miss Rods and Rockabilly pageant wild card entrant Tina Rouvray, aka Miss Harlow, of Boonah, with her 1962 Chevy Bel Air.

TINA Rouvray is a mum. She is a wife. She has just gone back to work after a few years off being a stay-at-home mother.

Miss Harlow is a pin-up girl. She carefully chooses her outfits. She spends two hours carefully applying her make-up and styling her hair. She struts with confidence on stage.

Tina has loved all things vintage for two decades, which led her to the world of pin-up pageants. It's a world in which the Boonah woman transforms into Miss Harlow, a name chosen to honour the beautiful and iconic 1930s star Jean Harlow.

"When I was 15 my friend, who I call my sister, Miss Tempest Storm, and I would go along a couple of times a week to Johnny Rockets, a '50s themed diner in the Myer Centre," Miss Harlow said.

It was a combination of the music, fashion, colours and food that attracted her to the culture.

"I love the chilli cheese fries and drinking cherry coca cola," she said. "I love the swing skirts and petticoats. I always wore a petticoat, even when I was 12 or 13."

When Miss Tempest Storm's daughter entered a pageant and got bullied, Miss Harlow decided to enter future events in support.

Despite the extra confidence that comes with the transformation from Tina to a pin-up girl, Miss Harlow said there were still plenty of nerves when she first took the stage.

"I was terrified," she said. "But when I am up there, it's like I'm a different person. I am not Tina any more, I am Miss Harlow.

"There's definite rules, your bra straps and petticoats can't show."

She spends about 50% of her time dressed in her pin-up and vintage attire.

She does her own hair and make-up and chooses her own outfits. It takes about 30 minutes to get ready for a normal social occasion while a pageant requires about two hours of preparation time.

"I do lots of Youtubing and watch tutorials. There's a wonderful pin-up in America called The Cherry Dollface. I am going to meet her when she comes out here later in the year," Miss Harlow said.

Miss Harlow recently got a placing in a pageant for the first time and hopes to one day host similar events.

Miss Harlow will take the stage again as a contestant in April at the 4th Annual Rods & Rockabilly Festival at the Hamilton Hotel in Brisbane.

This year the Rods and Rockabilly festival will support the Cancer Council with a raffle fundraiser Pin-ups for Pink Ribbon helping to raise funds to beat breast and gynaecological cancers.

Brisbane pin-up personality Bettie Butcher is back as MC for the festival and hostess of the highly anticipated Miss Rods and Rockabilly pin-up pageant, one of Australia's premier pageants.

Entry is free to the festival carpark party, noon-5pm.

There is an 18+ Rock on Party from 6pm in the H lounge upstairs. Entry is $10.

Facebook links: www.facebook.com/rodsandrockabilly.