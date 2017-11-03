Misplaced, mysterious 'revenge' the motive for attack

Justin Kussrow was sentenced to six years in jail.

Justin Kussrow was sentenced to six years in jail. WilliamCho/Pixabay

HE SOMEHOW convinced himself his victim had harmed him, but Justin Benjamin Kussrow attacked a man who did him no wrong.

Kussrow, who previously appeared in an Ipswich court, attacked his victim at Wacol in May last year.

Judge Brad Farr said the attack was an act of misplaced revenge.

"You have a lengthy and disgraceful criminal history," Judge Farr told the 28-year-old on Wednesday.

Brisbane District Court heard most of Kussrow's crimes had been drug addiction-fuelled property offences.

But in this case the victim was somebody Kussrow believed had wronged him.

"You had been advised that the complainant was not someone who had harmed you at some time in your earlier life," the judge said on Wednesday.

But Kussrow "for mysterious reasons" decided to exact "revenge" on an innocent person.

The unprovoked, vicious attack caused significant long-term harm and "immense pain" to the victim, Judge Farr said.

"The offence I'm concerned with is particularly serious. It's quite apparent there was some degree of premeditation on your part."

Kussrow was sentenced after pleading guilty to committing a malicious act with intent.

A mental health specialist found Kussrow had struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, learning issues and an attention deficit problem.

Kussrow still had family support and anticipated staying with relatives on his eventual release from jail.

His mother and sister were there to support him in court.

Kussrow was jailed for six years.

He was already serving a jail term for a separate offence, so the six years will be served cumulatively.

Kussrow will be eligible for parole on June 5, 2022.

A serious violent offence declaration was not ordered, partly because Kussrow did not have a history of much violence.

He had one previous conviction for armed robbery but this crime involved low-level violence, the court heard.

Kussrow embraced a supporter after being led from the dock.

In 2010, Kussrow was charged with entering a premises and possessing tainted property.

The Queensland Times reported arrests were made after cops followed gouge marks left on the road by a car driven on its rim from an alleged break-in.

At a bail hearing that year, Kussrow denied any involvement in the crime.

- NewsRegional