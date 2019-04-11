Miscommunication sparks air search for 'missing' fishermen

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to search for two fishermen overnight.

The LifeFlight rescue helicopter was tasked to search for two fishermen overnight. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MISCOMMUNICATION sparked a search off the Fraser Coast overnight after a couple of fishermen in a tinny failed to return after dark.

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was tasked about 10.30pm after police found the car and trailer in a boat ramp carpark.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the person who reported the pair missing understood the fishers planned to be home by dark, and made the call for help when they failed to return home.

After discovering the pair's car and boat trailer at the Tuan Forrets boat ramp off Tinnanbar Rd, police coordinated a search and rescue operation, with the rescue chopper tasked from Bundaberg.

The search ended without incident when police made contact with the pair, who informed them they'd always planned to be on the water until about 1am and were not in any danger.