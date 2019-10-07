Mischievous man kept beer in slaughterhouse fridge for races

FAMILY: Four generations of Hec Freeman - Hudson and Michaela Rayner, Marilyn Robinson, Parker Rayner and Tamara Robinson. INSET: Race winner Miracle Star, for trainer Patrick Sexton.

HORSE RACING: The beers were always cold at the races - mostly due to the fact they were stored in Hec Freeman's slaughterhouse cold rooms.

They were tucked in the Wust shed in preparation for the race day, but Marilyn Robinson believes her dad would have tapped a few beforehand.

After all, Freeman was mischievous, Marilyn said.

Once the beers had been relocated to the track on race day, you'd find Freeman at the stables or helping the turf club committee.

He was one of the worker ants. Freeman never held the title as president, but he lived and breathed horse racing.

If Freeman wasn't at the pub or working (as a butcher) he was at the track.

Freeman's commitment to horse racing in the Lockyer Valley, along with seven other blokes, was celebrated on Friday during the Lockyer Valley Turf Club's memorial race day.

Bill McGovern, Mick Bugler, Wally Cross, Jack Brennan, Bill Faulkner, Greg Elliot and Errol and Rochelle Bachmann are just a handful of legendary names of the Gatton races.

"In that era, they were all good mates and they all worked together," Marilyn said.

She attended the race day with four generations of her late father, including her daughter, granddaughter and great grand-children.

"It is just such a privilege, and that they're showing the respect not to just my dad but all the men they are honouring here today," Marilyn said.

"You can't speak highly enough of the people that have gone before you - and to acknowledge and show the respect in this way is pretty amazing.

"My father, he would be down there, he was too mischievous, and he'd be looking up happy a great group has taken the club on."

The Hec Freeman memorial was the fifth race of the card and was won by Oakey-based trainer Patrick Sexton and his mare Miracle Star.

Nozi Tomizawa jockeyed the horse cleanly throughout the race, pulling away for a one-length victory over Leon Phillip's race favourite Infinite Spirit.

The memorial race day has been running for two years, a tribute turf club president Terry Kirkwood will continue.

"It's all about remembering the past and the people who got the race club to where it is today," Kirkwood said.

The club ensured its racing history was well known to patrons, decking out an old bookie stand with old photographs and stories.

It included the original 1878 Gatton Farmers Cup.

"It's a long steep history of the two Lockyer Valley clubs - Laidley and Gatton," Kirkwood said.