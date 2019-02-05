Mischievous kids attract tourists from far and wide

CUTE: Naughty Little Kids owner Nathan Jackson encourages families to pay a visit to his Peak Crossing farm.

NATHAN Jackson is surrounded by Naughty Little Kids each day, but these are not his children.

Mischievous kids and goats keep him busy on a working farm just 10 minutes from Yamanto.

Owner Nathan Jackson opened the Naughty Little Kids tourist business at Peak Crossing during July 2016.

Mr Jackson said he bought the property two and a half years earlier.

Mr Jackson said his brother Nigel, who was diagnosed with leukaemia, had been successfully making cheese at Yatala when the GFC hit and led to his brother closing down the business.

Mr Jackon successfully introduced his brother's recipes at the Peak Crossing farm. But this time, goat milk was used.

He brushed up his skills with courses at the DPI and TAFE.

Brother Nigel followed a different career path as an osteopath, while Mr Jackson and his parents, Graham and Diane, took on the running of the Peak Crossing enterprise.

Mr Jackson has been entrepreneurial with the property. Naughty Little Kids is now a thriving destination for tourists on the weekend and a successful local farm.

"We open the farm and shop Saturday and Sunday from 1pm-5pm. Tours are only held on Sunday. It is seven days a week and it is a tough slog, but it is going well.”

Gelato and cheese is available from the shop and is sold in select local stores and restaurants.

Farm visitors travel from Brisbane, Pine Rivers, and the Gold Coast and there are also international guests.

"A number of people tell us they come just to go on the tour; it is a way of seeing the district.”

This is one of our region's hidden treasures and is ideally located to attract local visitors.

The tour includes patting the goats, milking, tasting the cheese and gelato and a cheese-making demonstration.

It is a great afternoon in the outdoors. As it gets cooler, the number of attendees grows dramatically.

The farm has about 100 goats on the property and the business has received a number of awards.

"I won a gold medal at the EKKA for my cheese in 2017 and just last year took out the Ipswich Region Food and Agribusiness Network Award,” Mr Nathan said.

"I was asked to take down some goats for the (Ipswich Business) Awards presentation. I did not expect that I would get an award.

"I heard Phil (Phillip Bell) talking and then I realised he was talking about me and the farm. It was wonderful to be recognised and to receive the award.”

Although the stock is maintained through breeding, it would take more finances to take the farm to the next level.

This would involve more livestock, machinery.

Mr Jackson and the family are keen to bed down what they have.

"It is a small business and I want to grow steadily. There is a lot of cost associated with testing and regulations to grow the amount of product made here,” Mr Jackson said.

Sunday tours operate from 1.05 pm, 2.15 pm and 3.25 pm each week.

Tickets can be purchased and paid for online or at the farm. A family ticket is $35 for two adults and up to six children.

Checkout Naughty Little Kids at www.naughtylittlekids.com.au.