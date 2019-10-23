Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.
Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.
Politics

Mirani MP faces parliament guest ban

Melanie Whiting
23rd Oct 2019 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MIRANI MP Stephen Andrew has been banned from bringing guests into parliament for six months after security footage showed the One Nation MP standing beside his guests while they interfered with the private desks of other MPs.

House speaker Curtis Pitt told parliament today that the footage was taken Saturday night and that the compartments Mr Andrew's guests opened stored personal belongings of the MPs.

Mr Andrew has made an apology to the house and accepted the ban. 

According to The Courier Mail, the footage indicated that at times, Mr Andrew was standing next to the visitors.

"I have always endeavoured to ensure school groups and the public are given access to the parliament I am proud to speak about the rich history and cultural heritage this parliament comprises," he said.

"I acknowledge that members have the right to privacy.

"I must take responsibility for this.

"Violation of a member's privacy is a grave matter."

Mr Pitt said the Mirani MP had been warned about the behaviour of his guests on previous occasions.

Mr Pitt said the members whose desks were disturbed would be told.

He said steps were taken to ensure no items were removed.

breaking mirani mp qldpol stephen andrew
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

    premium_icon Man claims brazen meat theft was a 'mistake'

    Crime The meat manager at Coles quickly reported the man to police.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Aged 50, Stu finally enjoys satisfying national reward

    premium_icon Aged 50, Stu finally enjoys satisfying national reward

    News Australian selection highlights benefit of masters hockey

    Fundraiser after dad killed in confrontantion

    premium_icon Fundraiser after dad killed in confrontantion

    News Fundraiser for Springfield family after father killed in confrontation

    Woman has one last chance to 'clean up' after drug driving

    premium_icon Woman has one last chance to 'clean up' after drug driving

    Crime The Boonah woman has faced court for the sixth time.