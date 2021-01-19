Miranda Kerr warned after breaching quarantine

Police went to the luxury home where supermodel Miranda Kerr and her Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel were after she breached a 14-day isolation order.

Supermodel Miranda Kerr left her Hunter Valley property during a 14-day mandatory quarantine period in breach of the government-issued "exemption" she had been granted to visit her seriously ill relative.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal Kerr, the wife of billionaire Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, received an official warning from NSW Police when they showed up to her lavish estate in rural Rothbury on October 5.

Kerr had arrived from LA and was approved by health officials to isolate at the $7.5 million property she purchased last year, instead of in hotel quarantine.

Police confirmed on Tuesday "under the terms of an approved NSW Health exemption, she was allowed to leave the property for a specific purpose".

The Telegraph understands that purpose was to see her ill relative who was in palliative care some hours drive away in the state's north-west.

"The woman was required to complete a notification process prior to leaving the address, however, the process was not followed and she was issued with a warning," the police statement said.

The Telegraph understands the issue amounted to a misunderstanding around what notifications were required before Kerr was to make the visit to her relative.

Loggerheads estate in the NSW Hunter Valley, where Kerr and her husband are isolating. Picture: Supplied

Health officials alerted police when they learned she was not at the Hunter homestead known as "Loggerheads" and officers called in to find she was not there.

They later caught up with her at the home where she was issued the warning.

The model's representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

