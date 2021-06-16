Miracle worker walks away

Alen Stajcic took the Mariners from last to the A-League finals. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Miracle worker Alen Stajcic has quit as Central Coast Mariners coach after lifting the club from A-League whipping boys to title contenders.

The Mariners are set to confirm on Thursday that Stajcic has parted ways with the club just days after Central Coast were knocked out of the A-League finals series by Macarthur FC.

It‘s understood Stajcic’s frustration with a lack of financial support from Mariners chairman and owner Mike Charlesworth to improve the Central Coast squad for next season led to the former Matildas mentor quitting.

Stajcic has already been linked to the Western United coaching job that is up for grabs following the recent sacking of Mark Rudan.

A former coach of the Matildas, Stajcic took charge of the Mariners in March 2019 following the sacking of ex-Brisbane Roar coach Mike Mulvey.

He has turned the club‘s fortunes around, with Mariners going from wooden spooners in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to a third-placed finish on the A-League ladder this season after leading the ladder for several weeks.

Yes, it’s not a rumour. Stajcic is leaving the Mariners. Will be announced tomorrow. Huge blow to the club. — Ray Gatt (@Gatty54) June 16, 2021

Stajcic‘s assistant coach at the Mariners, Nahuel Arrarte, is also set to leave the Gosford-based club.

The future of Socceroos defender Ruon Tongyik, who revitalised his playing career under Stajcic, could also be clouded at the Mariners due to the coach’s departure.

