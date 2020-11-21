‘Miracle oil’ soon to be available over-the-counter

It has been branded a "miracle oil" by celebrities and has emerged as a huge health trend worldwide, helping cancer sufferers and patients with chronic pain, anxiety or depression.

Cannabidiol oil - aka. CBD oil - is one of 113 cannabinoids in cannabis plants and has been legal in Australia since 2016 with a prescription for specific illnesses, but the product could soon be available over the counter at pharmacies, albeit in a smaller dose.

Tom Dunphy, founder of Hemp Factory, toldThe Courier-Mail CBD oil had his phone ringing off the hook.

"The growth in interest of CBD has been enormous, nine times out of 10 if my phone is ringing I can guarantee that it is someone seeking advice on CBD Oil," he said.

CBD oil could soon be available for over-the-counter purchase in Queensland.

"I actually only try to direct people to my email now. That's how many calls I get."

"Being a recovering cancer patient myself, CBD has been great for my healing process, getting my sleep cycle back to normal as well as the anxiety, pain, and nerve damage associated with the journey of the cancer treatment has left me with," he said.

CBD oil does not contain the psychoactive compounds which get you "high", but it does have a relaxing, calming effect which patients could potentially find relief from.

Owner of High on Hemp, Tegan Scates, said it was important for prospective CBD oil candidates to obtain the product legally, as currently many Australians are still going through the black market.

"That's one thing that our business has concentrated on, trying to steer people away from using unregulated products, because at the end of the day you don't actually know what are in those products that people are sending to you," she said.

High on Hemp’s Tegan Scates urges people to go through the proper channels to obtain CBD. Picture: Tara Croser.

"CBD has been branded as this new potion that everyone must use and so many people have been coming into this space as a bit of a money rush, to make money and they create Instagram accounts, Facebook accounts."

Ms Scates said people were drawn to purchasing the product from the black market as there was often a stigma that the pathway to become a legal cannabis patient has been labelled as "difficult, limited and impossible", although she managed to obtain a script within half an hour from a cannabis clinic, and uses the product to help relieve stress.

Ms Scates said "people's lives have changed" from this product, but that it wasn't for everyone - and that it is important to seek expert advice.

GP Dr Sonu Haikerwal said being able to prescribe CBD oil was a "step in the right direction".

"We are able to put our signatures to a script for CBD, that's a good thing, that's a step in the right direction - but like anything else in medicine, you need a thorough assessment, starting from the core of the story - the reason for a health problem - and giving that patient motivation to help themselves get healthy," she said.

Originally published as 'Miracle oil' soon to be available over-the-counter