‘Miracle’ effort in Ipswich highlights association’s spirit

Fun was the name of the game despite the wet weather at Ipswich Vigoro's annual Pink Stumps Day.

WITH the heavy showers sweeping across Ipswich, it was an amazing effort just to get some matches played.

However, the 10 teams involved in the latest Ipswich Vigoro Association Pink Stumps Day helped raise more than $2300 for breast and ovarian cancer research.

Although the annual fundraiser was affected by the wet weather, it didn’t dampen the spirits of the hardy players and loyal supporters at East Ipswich.

“It was just a miracle,’’ said association president Deanne Lawrie, delighted with the commitment of those at the fun day which has been held for the past five years.

“I don’t know how they did it.

“I was going to call it off but they said ‘let’s try’.

“We managed to get most of the games in. It was quite impressive.’’

Lawrie said the willingness to brave the unpredictable conditions was a credit to those involved with vigoro.

“We have a lot of people that have been affected by various charities that we have donated for,’’ she said.

“It’s nice that everyone can come together and play the game in a fun way and do something beneficial.’’

Lawrie was especially pleased to see men supporting the women and juniors who regularly play vigoro.

“It gets a lot of the men in our association – like partners and husbands – involved. They get to play,’’ she said.

“It makes it a family environment.’’

The Ipswich association continues its community focus on Saturday with the Heart Kids Day at the vigoro grounds.

The junior players will dress up during their latest round of fixtures, raising awareness of congenital heart disease.

Kelly Verrall is the fundraising co-ordinator for the charity. Kelly and her family are long-time members of the association.

Kelly’s late sister Nikki Daziel was also a member of the association and her youngest son was born with heart defects so Saturday’s day had special significance.

Businesses to have assisted include Urban Extreme, Australia Zoo, Kingston Park Raceway, Darling Downs Zoo, Urban Climb, iPlay & Lilliput.

All money raised will go to Heart Kids.

Matches will start at 9.30am with TC United taking on Sports and Wildcats facing Occasionals.

Other activities are planned leading up to the Division 1 and Division 2 matches in the afternoon.

Ipswich’s under-14 and senior competition have three rounds before the finals start next month.

Ipswich representative players are also preparing for the state titles at Fassifern from February 21-23.