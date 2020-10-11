Miracle after boy kidnapped by car thief

Seven-year-old Joseph has miraculously been found safe and well after being kidnapped in his family car when a thief took off in the vehicle with the child inside. Picture: WA Police.

A seven-year-old boy who was inside his family car when it was stolen in Perth on Saturday night has miraculously been found safe and well.

Joseph - the son of the car's owner - was inside the white Mitsubishi Pajero Sports, with registration 1HCG 461, when the thief took off in the vehicle.

The car was parked in Napier Street in Morley about 8.40pm.

After the boy went missing, Police sought the public's help in a desperate search for his whereabouts.

** GREAT NEWS - Joseph has been located safe and well. Many thanks to the community for their assistance. — WA Police Force (@WA_Police) October 10, 2020

On Sunday morning, police took to Twitter to announce Joseph was found 'safe and well'.

"Many thanks to the community for their assistance," the post read.