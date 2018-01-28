Minor parties should back land rent program

HOME PLAN: The Land Rent Scheme gives people the option of renting land through a land rent lease rather than purchasing the land to build a home.

THE article (QT 25/01) by Sophie Foster on government responses to housing affordability brought up some good points that could be very valuable to the local community.

The reported Land Rent Scheme set up by the Australian Capital Territory Government produces large savings.

People there seem to be getting into their own homes at half the price of other Australians because they are renting the housing land instead of buying it.

Locally, a lot of land would easily become available for dwellings if farmers were allowed by governments to rent their roadside acreage, for example.

While much could be written on this subject, the immediate results would be very great.

Farmers would secure a regular income beyond the vagaries of markets and climate.

Retirees and other pensioners might find themselves on affordable garden acreage in their own demountable homes and people who have to be in town for employment would find more homes available.

Politicians from the major parties are notoriously suspected of being addicted to land developer donations.

Will the minors such as One Nation, The Greens and even the old Country Party independents such as the Katters come to the rescue and support land rent in Queensland?

There have to be votes in this one surely?

