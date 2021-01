TWO people have escaped uninjured following a traffic crash at Eastern Heights.

The two-vehicle incident occurred on Chermside Rd, between Griffith Rd and Robertson Rd, about 9.30am on Monday.

Police remained at the scene for more than an hour.

One Facebook user urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Minor traffic diversions were reportedly in place for some time.

The scene has since been cleared.

The patients did not require medical treatment.