Minister issues stinging reply to call for super dump action

THE State Government has refused to call-in BMI's super dump from Ipswich City Council and instead issued a stinging attack against an "ignorant" Opposition MP.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick has hit back at Scenic Rim MP Jon Krause after he called for the state to call-in the super dump application.

Mr Krause wanted the state to take the application out of council hands and scrap the proposal.

Mr Dick said the Scenic Rim MP did not understand planning requirements.

"Mr Krause is either totally ignorant when it comes to Queensland's planning system or is being dishonest, as by calling in any development application I would be required to assess it fairly against the planning scheme in the same way as the Ipswich Council would assess it," Mr Dick said.

"When the LNP was in power, they turned Ipswich into the dumping ground for the east coast of Australia by scrapping the waste levy."

Mr Dick said the state's waste levy would "stop interstate waste, increase investment in industry, and create more jobs while protecting the environment".

"The demand for landfill will be always be higher without a waste levy," he said.

Ipswich City Council is considering the super dump application.