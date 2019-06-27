Menu
Minister for Education Grace Grace has hinted at air conditioning for some Ipswich schools before summer.
Minister's plan for air-con relief in hot Ipswich classrooms

Hayden Johnson
27th Jun 2019 12:24 AM
STUDENTS may get some relief from scorching summer temperatures, with the education minister ordering her staff to investigate how Ipswich schools can be air-conditioned.

With an extra $100 million provided in the state budget for air conditioning in schools, Grace Grace yesterday revealed she had ordered senior staff to investigate how to roll out the program.

"I've instructed my senior team just this morning that I want a comprehensive policy on how we can roll this out as soon as possible, get the biggest bang for our buck and get as many classrooms air conditioned as possible with these additional funds," she said. "We are looking at how we're going to roll that out."

The extra cash will be provided for schools outside the government's existing Cooler Schools Zone, which largely covers northern and western Queensland.

"We want to have a look at certain hotspots and Ipswich is certainly one of those," Ms Grace said.

"We're hoping we can get as many Ipswich schools done as possible."

Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley said the state needed to help cool his school.

"We do have plans to increase the air conditioning, particularly in some of our older buildings," he said.

"That is in our budget... but anything that the state can provide will be gratefully received."

