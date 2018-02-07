Cabinet directed to consider interstate dumping report

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

UPDATE 8AM: Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch has directed the Department of Environment and Science to prepare a response to the transportation of interstate waste into Queensland.

The government commissioned an independent investigation into the transport of interstate waste, led by former Supreme Court Judge, Peter Lyons QC.

"The final report has been submitted to government and I have directed the department to review and prepare a whole-of-government response for consideration by Cabinet," Ms Enoch said.

EARLIER: The final report into the transport of interstate waste into Queensland, spurred after a Four Corners report, was provided during the election caretaker period on November 17 to the Director General of the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

"The department is currently considering the investigation's findings and is also undertaking a statutory review of the Waste Avoidance and Resource Recovery Strategy (2014-2024) within the context of developing a comprehensive recycling and waste management strategy for Queensland," a spokesman said.

"The department is preparing a report for the government's consideration at the conclusion of this process."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk launched the interstate waste investigation in August.