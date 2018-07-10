Minister warns of innocent victims in Ipswich dismissal

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has warned "innocent people will be damaged" as the Queensland Parliament moves to dismiss Ipswich City Council.

Mr Hinchliffe said the residents of Ipswich "need certainty" after the local council was willing to drag the process out for "months, if not years".

"I don't believe the people in the city of Ipswich should have to put up with that," he said on ABC Radio this morning.

It comes after Mr Hinchliffe yesterday announced the State Government will introduce new legislation to dismiss the Ipswich City Council and appoint an administrator.

"I completely believe that there is going to be some innocent people damaged out of this process, there has been already, but I know that there are people out there and about in the community of Ipswich and certainly amongst the staff of the Ipswich City Council who will be damaged by circumstances that the council's found itself it," he said.

Mr Hinchliffe said there is a deep cultural issue in the council that needs to be dealt with.

"I believe after the turmoil that the council's been through that the best thing for the city and the community is to have a period of stability, a root and branch reform within the organisation and then facing those fresh elections along with others across the state when the council elections are due in March 2020," he said.

Mr Hinchliffe brushed off rumours that the administrator would be a past politician

"Contrary to some rumours that have been out there for some time, it won't be an ex politician, it won't be someone connected to the Labor Party, that's not the body we're trying to deliver certainty and good quality governance for the city of Ipswich," he said.

Ipswich Councillor Paul Tully - who has served Ipswich for 39 years - said he would hold his head high and might undertake hobbies up until the 2020 election.

"I certainly won't hit the 40 years during the next year, but maybe in 2020 I can have a belated 40th anniversary in local government," Cr Tully said on ABC Radio.

"There has been no council in Queensland dismissed by a special act of Parliament since the Queensland Parliament was formed in 1859.

"This is an extraordinary situation and the Minister can say that innocent people are going to be hurt … that's a serious issue, (for) 10 of us there are no accusations, it's a very difficult thing for us to accept."

Cr Tully said he wants to finish off a book on Jack the Ripper and tend to his beehives.

"I might just have a leisurely 18 months, and then make a final decision about what I'm going to do in 2020 a little bit further down the track," he said.