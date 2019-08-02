Minister told to reveal answers over school building noise

LABOR MP Jo-Ann Miller has accused Housing Minister Mick de Brenni of being provocative after her question about noise complaints at the new Ripley school site couldn't be answered.

Ms Miller asked if Deputy Director-General of Building Policy and Asset Management Graham Atkins could say whether noise complaints about the building a two new schools at Ripley Valley had been dealt with, during Estimates this week.

After Mr de Brenni said the question would be better directed at Education Minister Grace Grace, Ms Miller fired back, claiming, "No they're not, you built them”.

"I'm asking a question about the building of primary schools in my electorate and specifically, this is not a trick question Minister you don't have to worry, it's about the noise issues that I've been getting complaints about, about the new buildings,” she said.

"Why can't I know now, I asked the question, are the noise complaints dealt with?”

When Mr de Brenni couldn't provide an immediate answer, Ms Miller said he was being "provocative”.

"You're being provocative minister, you're being provocative of the question that I've asked on behalf of hundreds of residents who live in this new area of Ripley, who have been putting up with these noise complaints,” she said.

Residents living around the development of the unnamed Ripley primary and high schools have complained about noise and dust issues.

In June construction giant Watpac was issued 12 improvement notices and one prohibition notice for poor practices on the $94 million primary and high school development.

Improvement notices were issued for defects including poor chemical storage, management of falling objects and inadequate plumbing systems after Workplace Health and Safety Queensland inspectors undertook action at the worksite on June 14.