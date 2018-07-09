'Minister thinks he's above the law': Council breaks silence

THE Ipswich City Council has declared the State Government has no regard for the justice system after it moved to sack councillors.

The council released a statement in the wake of Stirling Hinchliffe's dismissal announcement.

"These are extraordinary steps taken by the minister to sidestep the Supreme Court," acting mayor Wayne Wendt said.

"The minister has clearly shown that he is not prepared to defend his show cause action in court, and therefore has little respect for the legal system."

Councillors said there were a number of reasons their show cause response would have held up in court;

- There have been no allegations against 10 councillors currently in their role of duty; council is operating a surplus budget; more than 19 recommendations have been enacted which promote transparency and good governance; no allegations have yet been proven in court and "the minister is relying on baseless claims from unreliable sources to provide information".

Paul Tully said there was no doubt administration would send the city backwards.

"Where is the opportunity for recourse?" he said.

"Where is the opportunity to mediate an outcome which is best for this city?

"People of Ipswich will, under an administrator, have very little say.

"This is a sleight on democracy. It is a sleight on the justice system - the very principles on which this great country was built.

"The minister is trying to bluff the people of Queensland into believing court action was a delay tactic by this council.

"This was to gain fair adjudication in a matter which clearly became more about politics than common sense.

"The minister was not prepared to defend his show cause notice, and now he sees himself as being above the law. This is a very sad day for Queensland."