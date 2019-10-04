Menu
Marine mammal trainer Brooke Pelizzari bonding with dolphin Scooter at Sea World. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Lifestyle

Minister slams TripAdvisor for Sea World ban

by Jeremy Pierce
4th Oct 2019 3:33 PM
QUEENSLAND Tourism Minister Kate Jones has urged travel giant TripAdvisor to overturn a controversial decision to ban ticket sales for Gold Coast theme park Sea World.

The move includes Sea World, despite the park's glowing record in animal rescues and research.

 

Kate Jones says no one has done more for the protection of marine animals on the Gold Coast than Sea World. Picture: Annette Dew
Ms Jones on Friday called on TripAdvisor to "show some common sense".

"No one does more for the protection of marine animals on the Gold Coast than Sea World," she said.

"Sea World on the Gold Coast should not be tarred with the same brush as unscrupulous operators overseas.

"The health and wellbeing of our marine life is crucial.

"This decision to cut ticket sales to Sea World Gold Coast could damage conservation efforts on the Coast and will affect a business that employs more than 1000 locals."

 

Marine mammal trainer Brooke Pelizzari bonding with dolphin Scooter at Sea World. Picture: Nigel Hallett
TripAdvisor has hinted at exceptions for some marine parks, but it is understood Sea World does not meet the criteria to be eligible for an exemption.

The travel company is still fine tuning the policy which is expected to come in to effect by the end of the year.

