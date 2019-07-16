Minister responds to demands for new Ipswich school

Minister for Education Grace Grace and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden.

Minister for Education Grace Grace and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden. Cordell Richardson

PARENTS demanding a new school at Karalee have been warned not to expect any new education infrastructure in their growing region for a long time.

The Queensland Times this week unearthed the growing choir of voices, including families and Labor and Liberal politicians who insisted the state build a high school in Ipswich's north.

Education Minister Grace Grace said that won't happen anytime soon.

"There are no current plans for new schools within the Karalee, Chuwar, Karana Downs and Mount Crosby areas in the medium to long-term," she said.

"These areas are currently serviced by Ipswich State High School.

"The department acknowledges some population growth is expected within the Ipswich State High School catchment, near Brassall and North Ipswich; however, this growth can be met through the expansion of the existing school."

Ms Grace said Department of Education analysis assessed population trends, residential developments and school capacity to guide future planning.

She said Ipswich State High School was allocated $6.7million to construct a new classroom building with 12 additional classrooms to cater for enrolment growth.