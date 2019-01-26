Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stirling Hinchliffe MP and Greg Chemello.
Stirling Hinchliffe MP and Greg Chemello. Cordell Richardson
Politics

Minister responds to Chemello's call on councillors' future

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Jan 2019 6:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS' views about the make-up of Ipswich City Council will be taken to the State Government by administrator Greg Chemello.

This week, Mr Chemello issued a call for residents to have their say about the future and number of councillor divisions.

A spokesman for Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe confirmed the government would take into account the community's views.

"As is the case in any reference to the Change Commission, the Minister will consider input from the council, in this case, the interim administrator,” he said.

"The government is pleased that the administrator is consulting with Ipswich residents on the form of councillor representation to best service the community.

"This input from Ipswich, including what the community says, and the advice he receives from his Department, will assist the Minister in deciding whether to refer any proposed changes to the Change Commission.”

A review of the city's boundaries needed to be undertaken.

The population of Ipswich must be spread evenly across 10 councillor divisions, plus or minus 10 per cent.

The QT has previously reported the serious push within the State Government to remove the 10 councillor divisions prior to 2020.

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller has called on Mr Hinchliffe to abolish the boundaries and make it difficult for former councillors to win.

councillors greg chemello ipswich city council stirling hinchliffe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Mothers horrified violent prisoners want Family Court orders forcing their children to visit them in jail as experts say these are not isolated cases

    Your ultimate guide to Australia Day events in Ipswich

    premium_icon Your ultimate guide to Australia Day events in Ipswich

    News 30 ways to celebrate Australia Day in Ipswich

    OAM winner's message for veterans 'I know the struggle'.

    premium_icon OAM winner's message for veterans 'I know the struggle'.

    Community Donna Reggett is the founder of online forum PTSD Support

    'I've just been happy': Beloved teacher humbled by OAM

    premium_icon 'I've just been happy': Beloved teacher humbled by OAM

    Community The daughter of migrants dedicated her life to educating others