Minister responds to call to dissolve Ipswich council

A NEW chief executive officer has been selected to lead Ipswich City Council through the turmoil it is facing amid growing calls for the State Government to step in.

Former Logan City Council CEO Gary Kellar will temporarily fill the void after CEO Jim Lindsay was suspended, following his arrest by the state's corruption watchdog.

Mr Lindsay has been charged with official corruption, accused of accepting a bribe.

The State Government says it has no plans to put the council into administration in spite of renewed calls from Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association for action.

Mr Kellar, who served as the CEO on Logan City Council for 26 years, compiled the recent council governance review report for Ipswich City Council, commissioned by Mr Lindsay, shortly before the mayoral by-election was held.

Mr Kellar's appointment to the role is temporary, to allow the council to consider its options concerning the future of its most senior executive position.

Gary Keller, former Logan City Council CEO will take over Ipswich council.

LGAQ chief executive Greg Hallam has endorsed the choice of acting CEO saying Mr Kellar had a faultless career and his "honesty and decency" was second to none.

But Ipswich Ratepayers and Residents Association president Jim Dodrill says the State Government has a responsibility to act.

"The Association maintains the Premier and the Minister for Local Government have been aware of the problems in Ipswich for a long time," Mr Dodrill said.

"Now is the time to act and dissolve the council."

Minister for Local Government Mark Furner said the possibility of the council being put into administration was not being considered "at this stage".

"There is no doubt that the events regarding the Ipswich Council over the past few months are concerning," Minister Furner told the QT.

"I have asked my department to monitor the situation closely."

Mr Furner spoke with Mayor Andrew Antoniolli on Monday night.

Mr Furner said it was important to allow the Crime and Corruption Commission to finish its investigation.

Incoming acting CEO Mr Kellar, expected to begin in the role early October, said he was honoured and looking forward to the challenge.