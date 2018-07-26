Minister orders action after Ipswich council staff cop abuse

Stirling Hinchliffe has written to council staff and ordered his director-general to work with the council and make staff welfare be paramount.

ALLEGATIONS of abuse and bottles hurled at Ipswich City Council staff has prompted Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to intervene.

In an open letter to the council's 1500 staff, Mr Hinchliffe said he had instructed his Director-General to work with Ipswich City Council CEO Sean Madigan "to ensure staff welfare and protection is paramount at all times".

Mr Hinchliffe's letter to employees comes after the QT's page one story on Thursday about parks and road workers copping abuse from angry residents.

"As the State Government moves to install an administrator at Ipswich City Council, my number one concern is the welfare of council staff," he wrote.

"It disturbs me greatly to learn that some council staff are allegedly being abused - and even assaulted - by members of the public.

"This disgraceful behaviour has no place in Ipswich, or anywhere else in Queensland.

"It might only be a tiny minority that's involved - but that doesn't make it any easier for the victims."

Division 7 Councillor David Martin said employees had bottles thrown at them and staff were accused of being corrupt.

He said it was unfair staff were being tainted after the alleged actions of a few.

Mr Hinchliffe, who has moved to dismiss Ipswich's 11 councillors via special legislation on August 21, said workers should not tolerate abuse.

"All council staff deserve to turn up to work without being abused, threatened or assaulted for simply doing their jobs," he said.

"There's no doubt Ipswich is going through turbulent times.

"Despite this challenging climate, council workers are doing an exceptional job of delivering the services the local community expects."

Mr Madigan, the council's CEO, said employees had access to a "free psychological service for all staff, and managers have all been asked to put staff welfare at the top of their work agendas".

The Local Government Minister said the government and majority of residents values the work of council staff.

"I want to thank residents and businesses for their patience, as we strive to create a more accountable council that can take Ipswich forward," he said.

"I can assure the Ipswich community that protecting jobs and the local economy is at the top of our agenda as this transition takes place."