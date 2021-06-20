Minister in tense exchange with TV host

A tense exchange involving Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has unfolded after ABC Insiders as host David Speers attempted to clarify the government’s position on achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has softened his climate policy recently and has indicated Australia wanted to achieve net zero emissions as soon as possible and “preferably” by 2050.



Mr Morrison, who is currently in France, is facing pressure from Liberal party members and global leaders to formally commit to the 2050 target.

But he has refused to do so given the National party is against the commitment, fearing it will cause damage in regional communities which rely on export income from fossil fuels.

An awkward moment occurred in London last week when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson put words in Mr Morrison’s mouth when he said “Australia had declared for net zero” before a journalist interrupted by saying “preferably”.

On Sunday on ABC Insiders, host Speers asked Ms Payne why the government would not follow G7 leaders in committing to net zero emissions by 2050.

“Well, we are very focused on low-cost, low emissions technology,” she said.

“We signed three new partnerships during the Prime Minister in travels, with Germany, Japan and Singapore

“The Prime Minister has been very consistent in saying that we absolutely want to aim to achieve net zero emissions, preferably by 2050, and that remains our position.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne appeared on Insiders. Picture: Supplied ABC

ABC Insiders presenter David Speers. Picture: ABC

Speers asked, “just on the ‘preferably by 2050’ position you've used there, is that a government position? Is it something that Cabinet has agreed to?”

Ms Payne snapped, “well, I don’t usually discuss Cabinet matters”.

Speers then pressed Ms Payne on the “preferably” line, asking, “but is it a government position?”

Ms Payne responded it was “the clear position that the Prime Minister has articulated.”

But Speers would not relent, again asking, “is it the government‘s position?”

A frustrated Ms Payne again said bluntly, “that is absolutely what the Prime Minister has said, David.”

Originally published as Minister in tense exchange with TV host