Minister hits back at mayor in stoush over landfill fire

ENVIRONMENT Minister Leanne Enoch has hit back at Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding in a government stoush about last week's landfill blaze, saying the council needs to review its approval conditions for the under-fire site.

Cr Harding sent an open letter to Ms Enoch last week, urging the State Government to take action against waste company Cleanaway as the council had its hands tied when it came to compliance.

A local community group which monitors the activity of waste operators in the city said it was the ninth major fire at the New Chum facility in nine years.

The 900 sqm blaze sent blankets of thick smoke through the suburbs around the facility.

In response, the Department of Environment and Science issued Cleanaway with an Environmental Protection Order.

Ms Enoch insisted the council has "an important role to play" when it comes to business operations it authorises and Cr Harding needed to "take that responsibility seriously."

The council voted to establish two working groups to provide input on how to better manage waste issues in the region at a meeting on Tuesday morning.

"I have written to Mayor Harding and urged her to review Ipswich City Council's development approval conditions for the Cleanaway landfill site at New Chum, to identify what actions council can take to ensure the facility's operations are in keeping with community expectations," she said.

The fire at Cleanaway's New Chum landfill site on July 19.

"Cleanaway have been issued with an Environmental Protection Order and it is an offence not to comply with the requirements of that order."

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum told the QT last week he is pushing for "tough action" against Cleanway after the fire but said some questions needed answering.

"Any waste company that is doing the wrong thing should face the full force of the law, and any companies that are disregarding their regulations should face harsher penalties," he said.

"It should me made clear to the community what development approval conditions Ipswich City Council put in place to ensure companies like Cleanaway are operating safely within our community.

"If council thinks they don't have the power to hold companies to account, then I think people have a right to know why that is."

Mr McCallum said as a result of the State Government's waste levy, the volume of waste coming into Queensland from interstate was down 60 per cent.

"(This) also delivered Ipswich City Council $7.3 million last year," he said.

Cleanaway is due to report back to the Department of Environment and Science next week about its investigation into the fire and the company's stockpile management.

Cr Harding is expected to respond to these statements this afternoon.