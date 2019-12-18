Menu
Education Minister Grace Grace at Springfield Central State High School.
Politics

Minister clueless about airconditioning rates

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
EDUCATION Minister Grace Grace doesn’t know how many schools will have airconditioning by the time Term 1 kicks off despite her Department receiving regular reports about installation quotes.

The State Government recently announced it was bringing forward $50 million for 300 state schools to aircondition classrooms and other learning spaces in some of the hottest parts of the state.

Schools then had to scramble to organise contractors before the school year ended if they wanted airconditioning for the start of Term 1.

When pressed on ABC Radio about how many schools would receive it, Ms Grace said: “I don’t think anyone can answer that.”

Then asked why she couldn’t answer it, Ms Grace said schools were getting quotes back now.

“We are getting regular report backs from schools about where they’re at and we will accumulate all of that.”

Ms Grace said “many of the 300” schools would be “getting done” over the Christmas break. She could not say how many tenders had returned.

