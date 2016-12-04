34°
Minister announces new miners memorial for Redbank

Anna Hartley
4th Dec 2016 5:42 PM
Construction of the Miners Memorial Monument at Redbank is due to commence in early 2017 and will honour miners who lost their lives while working such as the 18 workers who died in Box Flat (pictured).
Construction of the Miners Memorial Monument at Redbank is due to commence in early 2017 and will honour miners who lost their lives while working such as the 18 workers who died in Box Flat (pictured).

THE sacrifices made by Queensland's miners and their contribution to the state's economy will be permanently honoured at new memorial in Redbank.

Speaking today at the opening of stage two of the Rosewood Memorial in Limestone Park, Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham said construction of Miners Memorial Monument would get underway in the new year.

"I'm proud to announce the Palaszczuk Government will soon honour both metalliferous and coal mine workers who have lost their lives in the industry with a new memorial to be built at the Redbank," Dr Lynham said.

Dr Anthony Lynham made the announcement today.
Dr Anthony Lynham made the announcement today.

"Construction of the Miners Memorial Monument at Redbank is due to commence in early 2017.

"This monument will recognise the historic significance of coal mining to the proud communities of Ipswich and its surrounds.

"The opening of stage two of the Rosewood memorial, the illumination, specifically commemorates the 180 men and boys who lost their lives in the coal mines within the Ipswich-Rosewood area since mining began at Redbank in 1843.

"This includes the 18 lives lost in the Box Flat Mine disaster on 31 July, 1972 - the worst mining disaster in Ipswich's history.

"Fittingly, it also provides an opportunity to remember those miners across the state who have contributed so much to Queensland's growth and prosperity."

Dr Lynham said the illumination of the Rosewood Memorial was also an opportunity for everyone in the mining industry to reflect and recommit to improving mine safety.

"It is imperative that government and the mining industry remains focused on mine safety as technology, practices and legislation change," Dr Lynham said.

Topics:  anthony lynham miners memorial redbank

