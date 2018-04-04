Minister acts on Ipswich dump plans

QUEENSLAND FIRST: State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick has issued a notice to Ipswich City Council to say he will place more intense scrutiny on new waste facilities.

QUEENSLAND FIRST: State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick has issued a notice to Ipswich City Council to say he will place more intense scrutiny on new waste facilities. Alistair Brightman

IN A Queensland first, the State Government has issued a notice to Ipswich City Council advising of its intention to place more intense scrutiny on new waste facilities.

State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Minister Cameron Dick said the notice for the Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) would further regulate development applications in Ipswich for new or expanded waste facilities in the Swanbank and New Chum industrial area.

He said it was the first time these reserve powers have ever been used by a Queensland Planning Minister.

"Council has the ability under the Planning Act to amend its planning scheme or to make a temporary local planning instrument, also known as a TLPI, to introduce new regulatory requirements for new development,” he said.

"The Planning Minister also has the power to introduce a TLPI.

"By making a Ministerial TLPI under the Planning Act, protections for the surrounding residents can be introduced urgently.

"Accordingly, under section 27(2) of the Planning Act, I have provided notice to the council that I intend to make a TLPI.”

He said the council had worked with his department to consider potential changes to the planning scheme to address the issue.

"I believe that this TLPI is consistent with their intentions,” Mr Dick said.

"I also expect that council will give consideration to the TLPI when considering current development applications.”

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said council officers were working with the Minister's department to suggest ways to lessen the impact waste facilities had on people in neighbouring areas.

"I personally spoke with the Minister during a recent visit to Ipswich, and I am very pleased that he has listened to what I had to say on behalf of our residents,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"I stressed upon him the urgency of these matters and the prospect of future applications, and I am thankful for his involvement and swift action.”

Mr Dick said the TLPI will suspend elements of the planning scheme and established new assessment criteria for new or expanded waste facilities.

"The TLPI introduces a new buffer of 750m from existing, approved or planned residential areas where landfill activities will not be supported,” he said.

"The TLPI does not support new or expansions to existing compost manufacturing that is open to the air, anywhere in the Swanbank/New Chum industrial area.

"I have provided the council a draft copy of the proposed TLPI and requested comments to be provided to me by (today).

"After receiving and considering the council's comments, I will decide whether to proceed with making the TLPI and in what form it will take. I expect to make my final decision on Friday this week.

"Should I decide to make the TLPI, it will have effect for a period of up to two years unless repealed earlier.

"During this period, my Department will work with council to assist them to progress any amendments to its planning scheme to address the concerns of the community.

"Importantly, this process will include community consultation.”