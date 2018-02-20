Mini's mad merging manoeuvre in front of truck

TRUCKIES are in disbelief after footage has emerged of a small car attempting to merge into the lane next to it only to be pushed along the road by a truck.

The footage, shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page, shows the driver of a car attempting to change lanes - into the blind spot of an oncoming truck.

The car merges right into the truck and is pushed along the road for a few metres before getting back into its original lane and drives away.

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times, with social media users blasting the driver of the car for its behaviour.

"Anyone that blames the truck is a bloody idiot," wrote Sara Aygur Spencer.

"We have way too many morons on our roads that should never be driving."

Some users even went so far as to try and educate other road users on truck's blind spots.

"Here's a little picture I drew up, the line of sight is from the driver's head, to the edge of the window/windscreen, please see below and stop being stupid around trucks, thank you," wrote Damian Blair Lukawski.

Others called for driver's to be more educated around trucks.

"One day idiots will learn vision is not the best in a truck seat especially long nose, before you say bs go and jump in and have a steer or even sit in drivers seat and get someone to walk around it and Mark where you can see their feet clearly without moving all round the cab," said Tony Den.