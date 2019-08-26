Mining town business earns prestigious title

WHAT started off as a one- man show, working out of the back of a ute, has grown and is recognised as Central Queensland's top small business of the year.

Taylored Automotive Services Pty Ltd received the small business of the year award at the regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards, in Rockhampton last month.

The Dysart business specialises in vehicle mechanical servicing, repairs and tyres.

Owner Seamus Taylor was "pretty stoked" to find out his business had won small business of the year for the second year in a row.

Brenda Witt, of MyneSight, and Seamus Taylor at the regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards. Contributed

"There were lots of hugs and high fives and beer getting thrown up in the air," Mr Taylor said.

"The first year was pretty special and exciting and the second year was beyond that. I was beside myself when our name got called.

"The first year we went, I didn't expect to win anything, I was just happy to be here. When the name gets called you think this is real, this is really happening.

"We are all really excited to have come this far."

Taylored Automotive started operating in Dysart in 2013.

Back in those early days, it was just Mr Taylor working mobile out of the back of a ute in people's driveways and backyards.

"I used to work for another company, Corefleet, that was based in town but was going rather badly and closed its doors," he said.

Seamus Taylor working on a car at Taylored Automotive. Contributed

"A lot of us ended up out of jobs. Out of 140 applications and resumes I sent out, the ones that did reply said they didn't have any work.

"I still had bills to pay so I thought I would give this a go on my own and see how we go.

"We now have 14 staff and have managed to put apprentices on. It has certainly gone from strength to strength and got bigger and better over the last six years."

The 32-year-old, who has about 15 years' experience in the industry, said winning the title was recognition that the work they do was not overlooked.

"It affirms that we are doing the right thing," he said.

"Receiving that recognition helps us expand on the reputation of the business and hopefully we grow even bigger and better from here."

Mr Taylor said the key to his business's success was his staff.

Jonathan Read and Mark Johnston working at Taylored Automotive. Contributed

"The staff are at the core of your business," he said.

"It is very hard to find good people and it is just as hard to keep them.

"You really have to invest back into your staff, look after them, and encourage them to be involved in the business and they will help it grow from strength to strength."

With no plans to move outside of Dysart, Mr Taylor was expanding the business.

"We are opening up into a second workshop and office so that we can take on some more business," he said.

"We are very grateful to our customers and our supporters. Without the support of the local people of Dysart we would have never gotten off the ground in the first place."

Taylored Automotive will now join the winners from six other regional finals to become state finalists at the Queensland Training Awards State Gala Dinner in Brisbane on September 14.

Bodean Hazelgrove, Ryan Sewell, Grace Lewis, Robert Harrington, Seamus Taylor, Kyle Pothecary, Cassy Campbell and Stephen Wallace at the regional final of the 58th Queensland Training Awards. Contributed

Taylored Automotive is at 23 Queen Elizabeth Dr, Dysart, and operates Monday to Friday, from 7am-5pm.