Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

JOB OPPORTUNITY: BMA is welcoming applications as part of the 2021 apprenticeship intake. Photo: file

A MINING giant is providing new job opportunities for people across the region looking to step in to the industry or expand their skills.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) is now accepting applications for its 2021 apprenticeship intake.

BMA welcomed the 56 local apprentices into the program in February as part of the 2020 intake.

Angela Mills grew up in Dysart and started her apprenticeship as a boilermaker this year at BMA's Saraji Mine.

"I have found my dream career - boiler making is so interesting, because instead of replacing parts I get to make them from scratch," she said.

"From my first day on the job I learned something new each day and everyone works as one team.

"It's the best experience, and a chance you should take if given the opportunity."

Apprenticeships are available for a range of trades including electrical, mechanical, diesel fitting, auto-electrical, refrigeration mechanics and boiler making.

BMA Asset president James Palmer said it was critical to have a strong workforce of locals.

"While the challenges of COVID-19 continue to evolve, it's important we continue to support the local communities where we operate," he said.

"This includes seeking another strong apprentice cohort for 2021 to ensure our workforce is built upon solid foundations of local qualified tradespeople.

"We are looking for applicants from a diverse group spanning school leavers through to mature age people, reflecting the Bowen Basin communities in which we operate."

Those interested should apply through the BHP careers portal before June 17.