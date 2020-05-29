Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOB OPPORTUNITY: BMA is welcoming applications as part of the 2021 apprenticeship intake. Photo: file
JOB OPPORTUNITY: BMA is welcoming applications as part of the 2021 apprenticeship intake. Photo: file
News

Mining giant creates job opportunities for locals

Kristen Booth
29th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINING giant is providing new job opportunities for people across the region looking to step in to the industry or expand their skills.

BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) is now accepting applications for its 2021 apprenticeship intake.

BMA welcomed the 56 local apprentices into the program in February as part of the 2020 intake.

Angela Mills grew up in Dysart and started her apprenticeship as a boilermaker this year at BMA's Saraji Mine.

"I have found my dream career - boiler making is so interesting, because instead of replacing parts I get to make them from scratch," she said.

"From my first day on the job I learned something new each day and everyone works as one team.

"It's the best experience, and a chance you should take if given the opportunity."

Apprenticeships are available for a range of trades including electrical, mechanical, diesel fitting, auto-electrical, refrigeration mechanics and boiler making.

BMA Asset president James Palmer said it was critical to have a strong workforce of locals.

"While the challenges of COVID-19 continue to evolve, it's important we continue to support the local communities where we operate," he said.

"This includes seeking another strong apprentice cohort for 2021 to ensure our workforce is built upon solid foundations of local qualified tradespeople.

"We are looking for applicants from a diverse group spanning school leavers through to mature age people, reflecting the Bowen Basin communities in which we operate."

Those interested should apply through the BHP careers portal before June 17.

apprentice intake bma mining industry new jobs
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DOCS knew about teens’ horrendous existence

        premium_icon DOCS knew about teens’ horrendous existence

        News Authorities had visited the home where two teenagers were discovered naked and locked in a bedroom but the case had been closed. WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

        The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        premium_icon The workers who’ll be targeted in new virus testing blitz

        News Mass testing of well Australians in at-risk jobs is likely

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        premium_icon Rescue plan for troubled 75-year-old building firm

        Business A family-owned building products company is in trouble