Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor
20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor
News

MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

Jack Evans
26th Nov 2019 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mine worker has died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

At approximately 11.50pm an employee was fatally injured while working underground.

The police and other services were notified and have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

In a statement from the company said all operations on the site have been suspended until further notice.

Fitzroy Australia Resources CEO, Grant Polwarth said that the employee's family have been notified of the incident and that the Company's primary focus is on providing the family all necessary support and assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and Fitzroy extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker," he said.

More Stories

coal mining safety and health advisory committee editors picks fitzroy australia resources mine death mine safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        premium_icon ‘I felt like my life force leaving, I felt my body stop’

        News Sophie Horne thought about her mother as she lay on the concrete outside a music festival, convinced she was going to die.

        Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        premium_icon Why Lockyer Valley teen smashed car into shop 10 times

        News The strange reason behind his middle-of-the-night crime

        Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

        premium_icon Done for drunk driving on his own doorstep

        News One unlucky man had just pulled into his driveway when police nabbed him

        Councillor calls for region to set sights on pest populations

        premium_icon Councillor calls for region to set sights on pest...

        News A Somerset councillor has called for bounties to be placed on wild pigs, to help...