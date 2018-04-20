MINI US: A trip through tiny Ipswich

LITTLE IPSWICH: Sally Hetherington and John Mildwaters with the miniature versions of Ipswich buildings on display.

SEEING Ipswich from a different point of view is as simple as ducking down to the Ipswich Antique Centre.

A set of handmade replica buildings from the Top of Town are on display as part of Ipswich Festival.

Sally Hatherington is a proud member of the Ipswich Mini Crafters who created the model town.

"The models that you see as soon as you walk in, are from Brisbane Street. I made Mehfil Restaurant. It probably took me about three months to finish that one," she said.

The models are meticulous recreations of Ipswich history.

"We use images from Picture Ipswich. Accessing pictures from the archive means that each model is thoroughly researched, and every detail is correct. Even the tools in the miniature old barber shop window are true to their era," she said.

Scurrah Tailor in Nicholas Street ca 1910. Rob Williams

"We make a lot of buildings that no longer stand in Ipswich, or are used for a different purpose. For example, London Pharmacy and Bank of Australasia used to be in top of town in 1910. And what used to be Saba's Drapery in 1950 is now Bendigo Bank."

These blasts from the past were often the stars of the show, Mrs Hatherington said.

"People are always amazed at the detail. Whether they were alive at the time or not, they find it pretty special to see something for another time."

It can take hundreds of hours and teams of people to complete a model for exhibition. Mrs Hatherington said, "people always ask me how long it takes. It takes a while, because it's very fiddly work. But we love it.

"The Ipswich Mini Crafters meet once a week, and we are all very passionate about the work."

Mrs Hatherington welcomed newcomers to the long-standing Mini Crafters group.

Cribb and Foote Steve Dept. 231 Brisbane Street. Rob Williams

Be there:

Free

Showcase ends 22nd April

The Ipswich Mini Crafters meet each Wednesday night at Cameron Park CWA hall.