Mini city plans approved by council

Carly Morrissey

PLANS for the second stage of Springfield City Group's Parkside Apartments have been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The plans include an apartment building, commercial spaces, medical centre, general store and real estate office as well as restaurants.

Plans submitted to Ipswich City Council by LandPartners on behalf of Springfield City Group show there will be four stages in total for the Parkside Scheme.

Stage one included 66 units across eight residential levels and two carparking levels.

Now stage two has been approved, an apartment building with 74 units on six levels will be constructed.

A further two car parking levels, local shops and a fast food premises are a part of the initial development approval.

The proposal includes a 25m lap pool, an outdoor yoga and gym area, communal space and barbecue areas.

One, two and three bedroom apartment units will be housed in the towers and six townhouses on the ground level.

The proposed terrace homes will be 'a modern interpretation of the traditional Queensland home'.

Parkside Apartments stage two are to be built on a vacant block of land which borders Ian Keilar Drive adjacent to stage one.

The whole development is bordered by Ian Keiler Drive and Barry Alexander Drive and backs onto Robelle Domain.