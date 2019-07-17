Mingle with Supercars' top drivers in Ipswich

Supercars frontrunners Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard get a pic with a young fan at last year's community day at Orion Shopping Centre.

MOTORSPORT: The Supercars road show rolls into town this weekend with three of the championship's top four drivers making appearances at Orion Shopping Centre on Saturday morning.

Runaway championship leader Scott McLaughlin will be joined by another in-form racer Fabian Coulthard, Queensland favourite Chaz Mostert, seasoned performer Tim Slade and experienced campaigner Todd Hazelwood at Springfield.

McLaughlin leads this year's title race on 2168 points from Coulthard (1876), Shane van Gisbergen (1669) and Mostert (1640) heading into the Ipswich SuperSprint round from July 26-28.

Last year's community event at Orion Shopping Centre was a huge success with the drivers mingling with fans, signing autographs and talking about their plans for the Ipswich SuperSprint round at Queensland Raceway.

McLaughlin and Jamie Whincup were crowd favourites with diehard fans braving the chilly conditions to enjoy a close-up encounter with their motorsport idols.

"I'm just trying to make myself the best I can be before I get in the car,'' McLaughlin said in Ipswich last year before going to win the championship and continue his hot form this season.

On Saturday, the drivers will appear at Orion Shopping Centre (near the main fountain) from 9.30-11.30am.

Fans can again get autographs, take a photo with the Supercars trophy and their favourite driver before preparing for the Ipswich round at Queensland Raceway.

Fans can also test their skills on the racing simulators and share in free prizes.

Tickets for next weekend's Ipswich SuperSprint round are available at ticketek. com.au