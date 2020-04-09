Menu
Mines worker faces long haul without licence

Ross Irby
9th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
A MINES worker has been forced to hire a chauffeur to take him to remote job sites after he was busted driving while disqualified.

While Stephen Petty was driving his mum to hospital at the time he was charged, it was not deemed an emergency, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Stephen Christian Petty, 46, from Mt Walker, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed while disqualified by court order at Willowbank on January 4.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Petty was intercepted for speeding at 8am along Coopers Rd at Willowbank.

“He admitted he was not the holder of a licence and checks revealed he was disqualified by a court order on June 10 last year for nine months,” Snr Cnst Shelton said.

“He says he was taking his mother to hospital. It was not an emergency, just a health appointment.”

Defence lawyer Nathan Hounsell said Petty lived with his mother, who has ongoing health issues.

“He works all over Queensland and trains apprentices at construction sites in the civil construction industry,” Mr Hounsell said.

Magistrate David Shepherd asked if Petty would lose his job with no licence.

“He will pay for a driver to get him to work. Will pay his own expenses even to remote sites,” Mr Hounsell said.

“He made the foolish decision to drive that day.”

Mr Shepherd said while it may not have been a foolish decision necessarily, it had not been an emergency situation.

Petty was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified for two years.

