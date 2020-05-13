Miners fighting for lives six days on from explosion

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright

LATEST: Five miners remain in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital almost a week on from the Moranbah explosion disaster.

The four injured men - two 51 year olds and two aged 43 and 45 - were still in a critical condition late Tuesday.

A fifth man, a 44 year old, was in a stable condition.

One is a Moranbah resident and the others are from southeast Queensland.

A Lifeline Community Recovery team has set up at the Moranbah Community Centre in response to the tragedy.

Counsellors will be on hand for anyone wanting to talk.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the mental health support was a great step.

"As a region, we continue to face our share of tragedy and adversity, and when disaster strikes, it is ok to ask for help," Cr Baker said.

The Lifeline Community Recovery Support Centre is open from 8am to 5pm every day.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker. DAMIEN CARTY

EARLIER, MONDAY: ANGLO American has defended its decision to send some of its Grosvenor Mine employees back to work just five days after a horrific underground explosion at the site.

A miners' union has slammed the decision, labelling it "premature" after five workers were seriously injured at the mine last week.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said mining would not restart until the cause of the incident was determined.

"As part of our staged re-entry, (on Tuesday) some of our workforce will start work in other areas of the mine complex, where the work is essential for the ongoing safety and integrity of the mine while the investigations proceed," Mr Mitchelson said.

READ MORE:

Qld announces coal mine explosion inquiry

Mine blast heroes: Doctor's chance visit saves lives

Mine held blast exercise two years before explosion

Rothery 'horrified' by former workmates' fight for life

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said it was too soon

to send any workers back.

"It's clearly premature," Mr Smyth said. "Some of the miners are really emotionally struggling."

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth. Picture: Daryl Wright

The four injured men - two 51 year olds and two aged 43 and 45 - were still in a critical condition as of late Monday.

A fifth man, a 44 year old, was in a stable condition.

One is a Moranbah resident and the others are from southeast Queensland.

All of the men were longwall production operators.

In its first public statement since the incident occurred, One Key Resources today confirmed all five men were labour hire workers for the company.

Managing director Glenn Triggs said all One Key employees were "deeply shocked and saddened" by what happened at the mine.

"Since the incident we have been assisting the families where we can and have put in place access to counselling for our employees and their immediate families at Grosvenor mine," Mr Triggs said.

"Our thoughts are very much with our five injured colleagues, their families and all our One Key employees.

"This is having a terrible impact on the families, and we would like the families to know they are in the thoughts of everyone in the company."