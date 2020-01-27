Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mission to recover miner Cameron Goss begins soon

by HELEN KEMPTON
27th Jan 2020 1:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SPECIALIST mine rescue personnel and equipment is arriving at Henty Gold Mine ready to start a recovery mission to retrieve a miner, presumed dead, deep underground.

PYBAR Mining Services said recovery activity continues to be the focus at the mine, about 30 minutes north of Queenstown on Tasmania's west coast, following what is understood to be a road collapse and rock fall last Thursday morning.

The incident happened 700m underground three hours before Queenstown father of two Cameron Goss was due to finish his shift loading trucks with ore.

Mr Goss was reported missing by co-workers at 4am after he failed to arrive to complete his next load.

Three-dimensional technology sent down to capture the scene showed the loader being driven by Mr Goss in a hole and crushed by rocks.

"Specialist personnel and equipment is either on site or being mobilised to site at present. Once the recovery has been completed the incident will be fully investigated," a company spokesman said today.

More Stories

Show More
cameron goss mining rescue specialist rescue equipment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region ambassador named Somerset’s Citizen of the Year

        premium_icon Region ambassador named Somerset’s Citizen of the Year

        News An icon of the Esk community has been named 2020 Somerset Citizen of the Year.

        Child rushed to hospital after falling from horse

        premium_icon Child rushed to hospital after falling from horse

        News Somerset girl suffers head injuries after horse fall.

        WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        premium_icon WORST BURGLAR: ‘It wasn’t Sherlock Holmes who solved this’

        Crime Gatton police struck it lucky when a Fernvale man made a dumb mistake at a crime...

        Australia Day Awards honour Scenic Rim’s brave firefighters

        premium_icon Australia Day Awards honour Scenic Rim’s brave firefighters

        News Awards celebrate the Scenic Rim’s spirit during the harsh drought and bushfires