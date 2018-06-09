Mine worker apologises for night spot of bother

BOOZY and wanting to party at Johnny Ringo's, Jayde Balkin became infuriated when he was refused entry to the popular night spot.

What was to be a fun night out earned him a place at the bar table in Ipswich Magistrates Court, where a remorseful Balkin apologised for his actions.

"I'd like to apologise. It's out of character," he told Magistrate Virginia Sturgess.

"Prior to that my partner and I split up.

"I was on a path of destruction.

"My last brush with the law was in 2009."

"Yes. For something similar," Ms Sturgess noted.

Balkin, 29, a mine worker from North Booval, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises in Ipswich at 10pm on March 24.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police saw security at Johnny Ringo's refusing entry to a man just after 10pm.

Balkin was remonstrating with them, but when asked by police to show his identification, Balkin emptied his pockets and threw items onto the ground. He swore, saying "I've given it to you". Then complied by giving his name and date of birth.

Sgt Colston said he was given a move-on direction because of his apparent intoxication but Balkin began to swear, saying "it's f***ing bulls**it. You are not giving me a chance".

He was warned about his language and given three more move-on directions but became belligerent, telling a police officer "you're a f***head".

Balkin was arrested and taken to the watch-house.

"I changed my ways when my kids were born," Balkin told the court this week.

Ms Sturgess told him security staff were entitled to refuse entry, and were obliged to do so by law when people were intoxicated.

"While it may have been entertaining to you when intoxicated I can assure you it was not entertaining to police and security," she said.

Balkin was fined $400.