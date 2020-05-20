Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
The entry to Grosvenor Mine, near Moranbah. Picture: Daryl Wright
News

Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

by Patrick Billings
20th May 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MINER injured in an underground gas blast is doing as well as can be expected after being released from hospital.

Grosvenor mine worker Turi Wiki was one of five men injured when a gas leak ignited at the Moranbah mine site on May 6.The other four men remain critical.

Mr Wiki was discharged yesterday from the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Friend and former colleague Wade Rothery, now a One Nation candidate, said Mr Wiki

"He is doing as well as somebody could be in the circumstances," he said.

 

Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
Injured workers from an explosion at Grosvenor coal mine at Moranbah arriving in Brisbane. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

 

"I think he's just happy to be able to see his kids and wife but his thoughts are still very much with the guys in hospital."

A GoFundMe for the injured workers has raised almost $200,000.

Originally published as Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

grosvenor mine explosion queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        premium_icon Driver's quick thinking saved Hwy walker from death: Cops

        News A driver has done an 'exceptional job' avoiding a highway pedestrian

        Dig out your favourite blanket...winter is coming

        premium_icon Dig out your favourite blanket...winter is coming

        Weather Enjoy today's top of 23 degrees because its about to get even cooler

        MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        premium_icon MasterChef contestant responds to sexual assault allegations

        TV REVEALED: Ben Ungermann charged over a sexual assault in Melbourne

        Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        premium_icon Woman thrown like 'a rag doll' in brutal attack

        Crime Teens high on ice slam woman into concrete at busy shopping centre