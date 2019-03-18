Mine bid hinges on approval

ANOTHER DIG: Haenke No 3 director Aaron Kerle stands over the area where a joint venture plans to recommence coal mining at New Chum.

ANOTHER DIG: Haenke No 3 director Aaron Kerle stands over the area where a joint venture plans to recommence coal mining at New Chum. Andrew Korner

AN IPSWICH earthmoving business is preparing to meet with the city's administrator as its management hatches a plan to resume a coal mining operation near Blackstone.

Ipswich Earthmoving Equipment and Haenke No 3 joint venture director Aaron Kerle says the initial mining plan involves a relatively small 40ha site just off Redbank Plains Rd at New Chum.

The real selling point, however, would involve the complete rehabilitation of a 1000ha area littered with disused underground mines and tailings dams, some of which is currently earmarked for dumping operations.

Mr Kerle said the long-term vision of the joint venture was to extract up to 100,000 tonnes of coal a year to support southeast Queensland industrial consumers including hospital and big employers like Dinmore meatworks.

Coal would be taken from the network of coal pillars left behind when the old underground mining workings were abandoned.

Mr Kerle believes only about 30 per cent of the available resource was extracted during the underground mining phase.

"The first section would only involve a 40-hectare site and it will only operate during daylight hours," he said.

"We will see how that goes and if the community gets behind it and supports it then we will look to go further.

"We know that to rehabilitate the hundreds of hectares involved will take some time, however, we are prepared to increase the production rate in line with community acceptance in order to achieve rehabilitation expediency.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that there is enough coal remaining in the ground to cover the expenses of the rehabilitation."

The joint venture operates on only 17-20 hectares of the 1000-hectare area on which their plan is based.

Part of their vision is for government to get on board and resume large parcels from the current owners.

Mr Kerle said this would involve forced land resumptions.

The last time coal was removed from the ground at the site known as ML4582 was about March 2017.

The right to extract coal from the site was then cancelled by the Mines Department on May 2 last year due to regulatory non-compliance on the part of the previous holder of the mining lease.

"The coal removed was used for experimentation into finding more environmentally sustainable ways of processing the coal for sale other than using the conventional wash plant process, which required a reasonable quantity of water and tailings ponds to hold the reject materials," Mr Kerle said.

"We have found a new technology which processes the coal for sale without the use of water, except a minor amount for dust suppression."

The joint venture has produced a New Chum Masterplan to accompany its vision for the 1000-hectare site, however this would depend on government backing.

The proponents at this stage have only committed to reshaping and rehabilitating the land to the form required for any future development, including parks, sporting fields, residential and industrial uses.

Mr Kerle has met with local MPs including Jo-Ann Miller to discuss the plan.

Ms Miller said she was impressed with the idea to include an environmental park, a concept she believed was preferable to dumping operations.

While she said there would be questions over the quality and price of the coal extracted, the advantage of taking it from Ipswich would be lower transport costs and less environmental impact due to the proximity of potential customers.

She also noted that the plan was to only operate during daylight hours and on a much smaller scale compared to other prominent mining operations in Queensland.

"I think the proponent will need to go out there and talk to the community about their proposal," Ms Miller said.

"Certainly the community does not want any more dumps and mountains of rubbish climbing into the air.

"The next step for them is to take the plan to the State Government and Ipswich City Council."