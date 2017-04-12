Deadly intersection needs $50m to stop carnage

MINDEN CROSSROADS: Barb Frohloff showing LNP candidate for Lockyer Jim McDonald and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (right) the dangerous intersection.

TO FIX the Minden crossroads nightmare for good, LNP candidate for Lockyer Jim McDonald said a flyover needed to be built and that the current $10 million project on the table was not the answer.

Mr McDonald has the backing of local businesswoman Barb Frohloff and Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann with his proposed solution to an intersection that has witnessed deaths and countless accidents.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden told the QT recently that $10 million had been committed to where Lowood-Minden Rd joins the Warrego Hwy at Minden.

"We will be improving safety with a unique design and what you might call an offset roundabout," he said.

"At the present time when you cross the road both vehicles crossing the road cross side by side, but this will mean they cross at different points, so you won't get that conflict there."

But Mr McDonald said that was "just a short-term solution and they should put the $10 million towards a $50 million flyover or whatever it is going to cost".

"The current plan has a couple of roundabouts joined on the highway," he said. "But there are still many potential high-speed crash points.

"Look at the (flyover) at Plainland. Not only does it make it safer for everyone by removing the high-speed crash points, it also activates other economic activity.

"We are not talking about huge amounts of money in the scheme of things, when it will save a lot of lives and crashes."

Ms Frohloff, from Barb's Kitchen, has witnessed countless injuries and two fatal crashes at the intersection.

"I am concerned that the planned solution won't fix the problem completely and we will continue to hear the sickening sound of another crash," she said.

"It is horrifying - we dial 000 and just hope that no-one else has been killed.

"A north, south overpass in the right location will not affect local businesses and provide the safer solution."

Cr Lehmann said a flyover would "fix the problem for good" and the $10 million set aside should go towards that.

"There are drawings for a flyover that have been kicking around for 10 to 15 years," he said.

"I really believe it is the only way to fix it properly.

"If they spend ($10 million) what they are talking about now, is that going to put the flyover back 15 years?

"I don't think what they have planned now will do the trick and I talk to a lot of local people who have seen the plans and they just shake their head."

Cr Lehmann said he did not want to see any more deaths at the notorious blackspot.

"We've operated tow-trucks here for 40 years and I have seen some horrific accidents, and that is the main reason why I want to see it fixed properly," he said.