‘Mind-opening’ RAAF base tour for Murri School students

Murri School student Mark Kabay-Saleh during the tour of RAAF Base Amberley.

STUDENTS from an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander independent community school have been given a “mind-opening” look at the largest air base in the southern hemisphere.

About 20 students and staff from the Murri School in Brisbane’s south recently gained first-hand experience of a day in the life of the defence force after a visit to RAAF Base Amberley.

They toured multiple squadrons across the base and got to sit in the cockpit of a C-27J Spartan thanks to a RAAF escort from No. 23 Squadron.

The day included squadron presentations, a meet and greet with RAAF military working dogs and their handlers and presentations by a C-17A Globemaster III pilot and two Spartan pilots.

The tour was support by Boeing Defence Defence and the company’s Amberley Indigenous Liaison Officers

Boeing Defence Australia recently launched its second Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan for 2020-2022, which has seen the company commit to building relationships with communities and suppliers to improve the education and employment prospects of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

“The Murri School’s RAAF Base Amberley tour was a potentially life-changing experience for the students,” RAP working group representative Thomas Kelly said.

“The goal of this tour was to create some visibility around defence and (Boeing Defence Australia) career pathways.

“I’m confident the students left with a much greater understanding of the RAAF, Boeing, aerospace and the defence industry as a whole.”

Murri School teacher Kim Peyton-Smith said the tour was a very valuable day.

“It was non-stop authentic learning experience that was informative, mind-opening and inspiring,” she said.

Student Thomas, 15, said the trip had made him consider taking on a role in the RAAF in the future.

“I had an excellent experience,” 16-year-old student Dereece said.

“The staff were friendly.

“I could see how hard everyone works.

“My favourite part was watching the jets.”

Student Zane, 16, thanked the staff who organised the day.

“I learnt more than I thought was possible,” he said.

“I mostly enjoyed being in the cockpit and imagining myself flying the plane.”

