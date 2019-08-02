Mind games underway

RUGBY LEAGUE: Frontrunners Brothers will be first past the regular season post if they can put the Goodna Eagles to the sword at home in Sunday's top of the table Ipswich A-Grade blockbuster.

Brothers coach Jason Connors said both powerhouses loved to beat each other and there was always very little separating the perennial rivals.

Goodna coach Corey Kirk echoed those sentiments.

"We always look forward to playing Brothers,” he said.

With plenty to play for ahead of the playoffs, including the psychological upper hand, both experienced taskmasters are predicting another fiercely competitive encounter.

Connors said his highly-fancied side had achieved its initial goal of qualifying for the finals and would look to tick the minor premiership box in round 19.

"If we can knock it off early that would be good for us, especially against Goodna,” he said.

"We're playing finals, so if we can finish first that'll be a bonus.”

Connors said the Eagles presented threats across the park and the mouth-watering clash between his custodian Wes Conlon and Goodna's Ono So'oialo should prove entertaining.

He said the battle between the forwards was always decisive and once again would be critical in determining the outcome.

"There is only ever four to six points in it and I'm sure it will be another close battle,” he said.

"I always knew they would start to string a few wins together. I knew they would be a danger but there is no need to panic. They'll probably finish second. But I know what Goodna are. I know what to expect.”

Kirk said the Eagles had been soaring of late with four successive wins and they would continue to approach each game on its merits.

He said Brothers had been putting together a run of form of their own and his charges were excited to have the chance to test themselves against the best.

"If we can win one of the next two, we'll lock up a top two finish,” he said.

Goodna is missing Tim Tanielu and Sione Piutau. Kirk was also sweating on the fitness of several outside backs who were in doubt through injury.

In a coup for the blue and white, instrumental prop Josh Afoa returns for the clash. Afoa is the competition's premier forward and his charges have been invaluable over the course of the season.

Brothers is without occasional Ipswich Jets halfback Chris Ash. Connors is expected to promote Taj Hinton to fill the void.

Hinton debuted in the premier local grade last weekend and impressed the coach with his efforts.

"He did his job in his first game,” Connors said.

"It was a solid debut.”

Meanwhile, Elijah Umu is making a comeback through Reserve Grade.

With Redbank Plains (43) enjoying the bye, if Swifts (43) can overcome the West End Bulldogs and the Eagles (45) fall to Brothers, there will be a three-way tie for second place at the end of the round.

Brothers and Goodna will pay tribute to Hugh O'Doherty with a minute silence prior to kick-off.

"Both clubs will pay their respects,” Connors said.

"Hugh was a really good guy. He was always at the club selling raffle tickets and helping out.”

Game Day

RLI A-Grade Rd 19: Sunday (3pm): Brothers v Goodna Eagles at Raceview; Norths Tigers v Fassifern Bombers at Norths; West End Bulldogs v Swifts Bluebirds at West End.