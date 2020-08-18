Mind-boggling detail in star’s nude photo

Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has posed naked in a bathtub, but it's not the flesh flashing that has got fans talking.

On Sunday, the former reality star turned social media influencer caused a frenzy when she shared the seductive snap with her more than 339,000 Instagram followers.

In the photo, Martha is seen laying in a tub full of water as she glances straight up into the camera above her, using one hand and leg to cover her modesty.

"Bath water as pure as my soul … flown in from Tasmania!" she captioned the snap.

The 31-year-old had hair blonde hair sleeked back with parts of it flowing in the water as she finished the look wearing minimal make-up.

RELATED: Martha reveals she doesn't 'care about marriage'

Martha Kalifatidis’ naked bathtub photo has fans wondering ‘how’ it was taken. Picture: Instagram/ MarthaKalifatidis

Fans of the former makeup artist inundated her post with hundreds of positive comments describing the shot as "iconic" and "perfection".

"ICONIC!! Break the internet!!" one person wrote.

"Speechless," said another.

"Vibin this," a third fan added while a fourth wrote "flawless".

However, some were more intrigued by who the "lucky" person was behind the lens and more importantly, how the photo was taken given the seemingly high shot.

"Did you have a drone?" one fan asked, to which Martha revealed it was the work of her boyfriend Michael Brunelli.

RELATED: Photo Martha will never post on Instagram

Martha and boyfriend Michael Brunelli. Picture: Instagram/ MarthaKalifatidis

"Hahaha Michael long arms are practically the same as a drone," the former MAFS star said.

"I want to know how this person took the photo????" another fan demanded, to which Michael responded, "You wouldn't believe me if I told you the position I had to get in to take this".

The revelation left many seriously impressed with Michael's efforts.

"Holy smoke … not sure what's better you in this picture or the photography," another fan commented, while others branded Michael's photography skills as "incredible".

"Love how he stands over the tub for a pic," another fan wrote.

RELATED: Martha's racy bikini selfie taken in kitchen

Martha regularly shares sultry snaps. Picture: Instagram/MarthaKalifatidis

It's not the first time Martha has showed off her figure with a revealing snap.

In June, she posed in a semi-naked photo of herself sitting on a bed wearing nothing but underwear and using her arms to cover her bare chest.

The post was in response to a negative comment she had received from a follower about her body.

"Two weeks ago some lady commented 'chubby' on one of my posts … I normally shrug the trolls off but this one got to me," Martha said in the post, adding it turned into "two weeks of stress, self-hatred and unhappiness".

"I'm not looking for sympathy or reassurance in the comments (I hate those type of posts!). I want you to know that putting on weight is not the end of the world, and if you have ppl (sic) in your life or on social media that have something to say about your weight they best have a set of abs or they can f**k right off!"

Since starring in the 2019 season of Married At First Sight, Martha has gone on to become a full-time influencer and brand ambassador, reportedly earning up to $3000 for a single sponsored selfie.

Alongside reality show stars Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant who are expecting their first child together - Martha and Michael are the only couples still together from their season.

Originally published as Mind-boggling detail in star's nude photo