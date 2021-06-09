‘Mind-blowing’ Macca’s $2 hack takes off

It’s a firm favourite in McDonald’s overseas, prompting diehard fans to make their own version and ask: “Why doesn’t this exist?”

If you're a Lotus Biscoff fan then chances are you've been watching on with envy as McDonald's in other countries introduced the iconic biscuit to its McFlurry range.

But some Aussies haven't been content to just watch from afar - they've been making their own Biscoff McFlurries, describing the end result as looking "so bad" but tasting "like heaven".

TikTok food blogger @adrianwidjy was the first to try it out, buying a packet of $1.89 Biscoff biscuits and taking to his local Macca's.

He smashed up some of the biscuits and mixed it into the soft serve, saying he was "mindblown" by the results.

"Why doesn't this exist in Australia? It's so yum," Adrian said. "I'm calling them 'McFlotus' … it is so good."

Another TikTok user @britt.khoury also gave it a go, but took things to the next level by adding melted Biscoff spread as well as the biscuit pieces.

"It looked so bad but I promise tasted like heaven," she captioned the video.

People agreed, writing in the comments of both videos that they couldn't wait to try out the "brilliant idea".

"I'm craving one so much now," one person wrote.

"I love the Lotus biscuits so now I'm doing that," another commented.

Others recommended adding chocolate or caramel sauce to the biscuits, while one person said they "always have Biscoff with ice cream".

But some where left disappointed by the videos, with one person writing: "For a second I thought they had the Biscoff McFlurry and I got excited."

However, there is some hope - earlier this month the Biscoff McFlurry arrived in Singapore, which is just a hop, skip and a jump away from us (ignoring the current travel ban, of course).

So will Biscoff McFlurry be making an appearance on our shores?

"There are no plans right now, but never say never," a McDonald's Australia spokesperson told news.com.au.

"We are always listening to our customers and considering great ideas for the future."

Woolies selling $8 Lotus Biscoff cake

Back in April, Woolworths launched the cake of dreams: a Vanilla Cake with Lotus Biscoff that quickly went viral.

The $8 cake is covered in buttercream infused with Lotus Biscoff, as well as a drizzling of the famous sweet spread and crumbled biscuit pieces.

To top it off, the cake features a Lotus Biscoff biscuit and also has the added benefit of being vegan.

Chef Nick Vavitis shared a review for the cake on his Instagram, giving the "beautiful creation" a 15 out of 10.

"Everything about this was perfecto," he said in a post. "The butter cream inside was SUPER nice and it was full of flavour and the vanilla cake was super super soft and best of all … THERE WAS SO MUCH BISCOFF."

Lotus Biscoff Spread is a creamy 'cookie butter' spread made from the brand's speculoos biscuits - a butter, brown sugar and spice biscuit originally from the Netherlands.

While Lotus Biscoff's biscuits have been widely available for years, its much more popular spread only hit supermarket shelves in Australia in 2019 where it has quickly become a firm favourite.

