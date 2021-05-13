Millions of dollars in property to go under hammer

Multiple Somerset homes and properties go under hammer in auction bonanza Photo: File.

An auction bonanza where agents put multiple homes under the hammer in one sitting is becoming a popular drawcard for sellers and buyers.

Ray White Rural Esk and Toogoolawah launched its auction bonanza last year when 30 properties went under the hammer in one day.

Due to its popularity, another 15 homes will be listed for the June 5 bonanza.

From residential homes, to 158-acre rural retreats, properties with 360 views and off-grid bungalows, the options are endless.

Real estate principal Wayne Jaenke said next month's bonanza would be capped at about 15 properties.

"Ray white comes from a very auction-focused business and we believe any property is worthy of an auction no matter what it is," Mr Jaenke said.

Ray White Rural Esk/Toogoolawah Principal and owner Wayne Jaenke. PHOTO: supplied/file

With the property market in high demand, Mr Jaenke said auctions were fetching higher prices for the seller as well as generating more interest.

"The auction process creates more interest and gets the property sold in a shorter time frame, rather than sitting on the market with a price," he said.

"We believe it's the only way sellers are going to see a better price or exceed expectations when you put people in a competitive environment."

The auction bonanza will be held on June 5, starting at 10.30am at the Ray White Esk office 174 Ipswich Street, Esk.

Anyone wanting to list their properties or find out more information can call Wayne Jaenke on 0438 231 634 or the office on 5424 1968.

