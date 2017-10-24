Millions of dollars in lost superannuation up for residents

CASH GRAB: Millions of dollars in superannuation is owed to Scenic Rim residents.

AUSTRALIANS have a whopping $18 billion retirement savings in lost or unclaimed superannuation that's waiting to be clawed back by its rightful owners.

More than $70 million of that astonishing figure is waiting to be claimed from people around the Scenic Rim.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Bucholz is urging you all to see if some of this money belongs to you.

"This is a timely reminder for locals to check if they have any lost or unclaimed superannuation and be reunited with their retirement savings," he said.

"There are many ways people can lose contact with their superannuation, including changing jobs, which may force them into a new superannuation fund, moving homes, or not updating their details with their superannuation fund.

"I encourage everyone to log onto the ATO website to check if they have any unclaimed superannuation."

For more information or to find out how to claim lost superannuation, visit www.ato.gov.au/checkyoursuper.