Millions of children to miss out on a present this Christmas

NEW data has revealed an alarming increase in the number of Australian children who won't receive Christmas presents this year.

According to new research commissioned through Roy Morgan as part of The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, 1.6 million Australians with children under the age of 10 will not be providing a present to their children this Christmas.

That's an increase of more than one million compared to last year's figures.

Salvation Army's Major Paul Moulds said the research painted a bleak picture for many Australians this Christmas, with 735,000 Australians aware of 10 or more families who would experience financial hardship this Christmas.

"People living on marginal incomes and tight budgets are already carefully managing how they spend their money but with power prices escalating, housing affordability getting worse and more Australians struggling to get enough paid work, it's getting harder and harder,” Major Moulds said.

"This research is disturbing and precisely why we ask the public to dig deep and support our Christmas Appeal.”

Organisers of the annual Ipswich Day Dinner event are also still calling for donations and/or volunteers to assist with providing the city's most vulnerable a special meal for Christmas this year.

The event has welcomed the lonely and homeless for the past 24 years and offers a place of solace for those doing it tough.

To support the event through donations or volunteering, phone 0402 755 202 for more information.

To donate to the Salvation Army visit salvos.org.au or call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).